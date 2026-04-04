Hansi Flick: ‘I don’t know why Lamine Yamal was annoyed, he’ll be happier on Wednesday’

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has stated that he was happy with his side’s win over Atletico Madrid on Saturday night that moved them seven points clear at the top of the La Liga table, following Real Madrid’s defeat earlier in the day. However he noted that his players did not celebrate the victory too much in the dressing room.

Flick seemed generally content with his side’s showing, despite their struggles to break down Atletico with a man less in the second half.

“We played against 10 men, we tried everything to score the goal. We played against a team with one less player and they defended very well, but we tried everything until we scored the goal. The three points, very valuable. It’s not easy to play here, against a great team, because of the very intense atmosphere.”

“Today we showed how we want to defend, but also how we want to attack. We controlled the game. For this, I think it’s important also good rest defending. Gerard and Pau did a good job, from one side to the other.”

In terms of the gap it opens up between Barcelona and Real Madrid, seven points, he was reluctant to make any sweeping statements on the fate of La Liga.

“The team are happy, everyone knows that it was big points today. But it’s not done. Now Wednesday is the next game, very important game. They are happy, but we don’t celebrate too much.”

“I don’t take care about [the Real Madrid result], I only care about my team. After the international break, the players were away with the national teams. it’s not easy, for us, for Atletico, for Real Madrid, but it’s our business and we have to adapt to it.”

Gerard Martin’s red card reversal

Perhaps the most controversial point in the match was the red card that was handed out to Gerard Martin, but after a VAR review, was downgraded to a yellow card.

“For me it was clear, he wanted to clear the ball, and I think it’s not a foul. But at the end, the VAR acted, and it was good for us. For me, it was not a red card.”

Robert Lewandowski and Marcus Rashford futures

It was also put to Flick that Lewandowski’s goal could be worth a title. The German manager was asked if it might earn him a contract renewal.

“This is looking a little too far. I’m happy with Robert, I’m happy with the players. For me, it is not done, we have eight games to go.”

Similarly, Marcus Rashford came up with an important goal.

“This is the same as Robert, that is for the end of the season. Today he showed his ability one-on-one, and he did good. I’m happy with Marcus, he has to keep showing his ability.”

Lamine Yamal frustration

Despite the dramatic fashion of the win, Lamine Yamal was also seen exiting the pitch frustrated. The cause escaped Flick, but he was pleased with his star forward.

“I don’t know exactly what happened. There was a lot of emotion. Lamine tried everything to score the goal, not everything was perfect, but he was always trying, always available. We have three days to prepare the next match, and he will be in a better mood than today.”

Flick on Bernal and Araujo injuries

Asked about injuries to Ronald Araujo and Marc Bernal, who were both taken off, Flick seemed to imply there was a chance they could feature on Wednesday.

“At the end Ronald is out. Bernal he had problems with the ankle. We have to do our job. Every game is to win, it’s not easy. We need that hunger and that focus.”

“We know that the Champions League is different, every player has an extra 5-10% to give, we all want to be at the semi-finals. We have three days more to prepare, to rest a bit, home game for us. These are the games why we are doing this job,”

Barcelona face Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at Camp Nou. The return leg a week later on Tuesday at the Metropolitano.