Barcelona secured a crucial victory over Atletico Madrid in the first of their three matches over the next 10 days, as goals from Marcus Rashford and Robert Lewandowski sealed a 2-1 win at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Joan Garcia – 6

Made one save in the first half, and aside from picking the ball out of the net for Atleti’s goal, he had little to do.

Ronald Araujo – 6

Looked slightly more comfortable than he has in recent appearances, but he lasted only 40 minutes before being forced off due to injury.

Pau Cubarsi – 6

Difficult first half, which included being sat down by Antoine Griezmann for an early chance. He got better as the game went down, helped by Atleti’s man disadvantage.

Gerard Martin – 5.5

Atleti ran him ragged at times. He was also fortunate not to be sent off after a studs-up challenge on Thiago Almada that was downgraded to a yellow card by VAR.

Joao Cancelo – 6.5

Struggled defensively, but he made a telling impact in attack. Lewandowski’s late winner all came from his work down the left, and he should have been looked to more by his Barcelona teammates.

Eric Garcia – 6

Struggled in midfield, but looked better at right-back after being moved there when Araujo went off. On the whole, he was off-colour, but he is lacking match sharpness.

Pedri – 7

He tried his best to drive Barcelona forward in a poor first half, and with the man advantage in the second, he was at the heart of everything that Hansi Flick’s side did.

Lamine Yamal – 7

He was involved in everything. Drew the foul that led to Nico Gonzalez’s red card, and he should have had an assist in the first half after an outrageous trivela through ball to Fermin Lopez. He was also denied a goal of his own by the woodwork.

Fermin Lopez – 6

His decision-making was off at times, and he really should have scored after a fantastic Lamine Yamal through ball. He was taken off at half time, likely due to the fact that he was on a yellow card.

Marcus Rashford – 6.5

Did not have an overly successful night until he scored Barcelona’s equaliser just before half time. He needs to be at his best to cover Raphinha’s absence, and tonight was a good start.

Dani Olmo – 6.5

A fluid performance from Barcelona’s false nine, who combined well with his teammates.

Substitutes

Marc Bernal – 6

Brought on to replace Araujo, but he also fell foul to injury in the second half.

Ferran Torres – 6

The goals have dried up, and this was another match where he should have scored at least once, but his finishing was off.

Jules Kounde – 6

A welcome return to action for Kounde, who linked up well down the right.

Gavi – 6

Battled well in the middle of the park, as he always does.

Robert Lewandowski – 6

A typically instinctive finish for his goal, which has sent Barcelona seven points clear at the top of La Liga.