WATCH: Robert Lewandowski completes Barcelona comeback against Atletico Madrid

Barcelona are on course to go seven points clear at the top of La Liga, having taken the lead late on against 10-man Atletico Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Despite not having a number of regular starters on the pitch, Atleti struck first on the night when Giuliano Simeone fired home on 39 minutes, although Barcelona were able to notch an immediate response when Marcus Rashford slipped the ball home just before the interval. The hosts have also been playing a man down after Nico Gonzalez’s straight red card, and finally, the Catalans have made their advantage tell.

Lewandowski pops up with winning goal

Joao Cancelo has been a constant threat down the left during the second half, and the goal has come from his good work. After turning Thiago Almada inside and out, he fired in a shot that was saved by Juan Musso, but the rebound has been shouldered in by substitute Robert Lewandowski.

🚨 Robert Lewandowski sent it into the nets! João Cancelo is shining 🇪🇸 Atletico Madrid 1–2 Barcelonapic.twitter.com/WhKsWpMNwo — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) April 4, 2026

CANCELO'S SHOT BOUNCES OFF THE KEEPER AND THEN LEWANDOWSKI AND BARCA WIN IT LATE VS. ATLETI 😮 pic.twitter.com/edDgJXmi5m — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 4, 2026

This is a huge goal for Barcelona, who are set to move further clear of Real Madrid in the La Liga title race with eight rounds to go.