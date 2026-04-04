Barcelona will go seven points clear at the top of La Liga if they defeat Atletico Madrid, and they still have chances to do so after responding immediately to falling behind at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano inside the first half.

Diego Simeone is without a number of players for the match, and others are being rested for the upcoming Champions League quarter-final first leg between the two teams, and the difference in quality has been noticeable thus. Barcelona have had big chances, but they have failed to take them – and they were punished by conceding the opening goal.

Simeone fires Atleti into first half lead

A long ball over the top was well-collected by Giuliano Simeone, who ran in behind before finishing well beyond Joan Garcia.

GIULIANO SIMEONE MAKES IT THE FIRST IN THE GAME!!!!!!! 🇪🇦 Atlético Madrid 1 – 0 Barcelona pic.twitter.com/70DIzW5QQU — Rango (@Rango_deep) April 4, 2026

GIULIANO PUTS ATLETI AHEAD VS. BARCA! WHAT AN ASSIST BY LENGLET 💥 pic.twitter.com/ihNywHb7w2 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 4, 2026

Rashford immediately responds for league leaders

But that lead for Atleti lasted mere minutes, as Barcelona are now back on level terms. Marcus Rashford has played a one-two with Dani Olmo before finishing under Juan Musso to make it 1-1.

🇪🇸 Atletico Madrid 1–1 Barcelona Rashford has equlized score.. pic.twitter.com/HV8e01oso2 https://t.co/ZMkXrcQSit — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) April 4, 2026

RASHFORD EQUALIZES STRAIGHT AWAY FOR BARCELONA ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/sP8IjxFi0j — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 4, 2026

Barcelona are in the ascendency after that goal, especially now that Nico Gonzalez has been sent off on the stroke of half time. They will fancy their chances of completing the comeback in the second half, and if they do, they’ll extend their lead at the top of La Liga by three big points.