In a week’s time, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will face off at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie. Alvaro Arbeloa’s side will be keen for a repeat of their Manchester City exploits, and their chances of establishing an advantage to take over to Bavaria could be about to increase.

Real Madrid have never lost to Bayern on their own turf, and they will be keen to extend that record at the very least. But given the attacking quality that the Bundesliga giants possess, they will need to be at their very best in a defensive sense to ensure they leave the Bernabeu in an advantageous position.

As it turns out, Bayern could be without the key cog in their attacking line-up for their trip to the Spanish capital. As per MD, concerns have arisen regarding Harry Kane, who was forced to sit out England’s friendly defeat to Japan on Tuesday after suffering a minor injury concern.

Kane “rested as a precaution”

England say that Kane sat out the Japan match after “picking up a minor issue in training”, although they note that his absence is purely on a precautionary basis. This should be good news for Bayern, although the next 24-48 hours will determine whether their concerns are merited or not.

Kane, who has been linked with a move to La Liga in the summer with Barcelona, has a remarkable 48 goals in 40 matches this season. His ability poses a big threat to Real Madrid’s chances of reaching the Champions League semi-finals, which is why his absence from even one of the two upcoming matches would be a major boost for Los Blancos.

Nevertheless, Real Madrid will need to play well themselves in order to see off Bayern, whether Kane plays or not. They managed to shut out Erling Haaland at the Bernabeu, so they will hope to do the same to another of the world’s best strikers.