USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino has denied any contact with Real Madrid in recent months, following links to the job. The Argentine manager was one of the options considered by Los Blancos after the exit of Zinedine Zidane in 2021, and has been suggested as a potential option for this summer.

Pochettino is out of contract this summer after the 2026 World Cup, where he will lead host nation the United States into the tournament. One of a number of names that have been linked to the Real Madrid post in the summer, alongside Unai Emery and Jurgen Klopp, Pochettino had supposedly been sounded out by Los Blancos.

Pochettino denies contacts with Real Madrid

The 54-year-old was asked about links to Real Madrid during a press conference on Monday, and while he denied any contact with them, he admitted he and his coaching staff were open to opportunities.

“No, at the moment, no, I think we are very, very focused. I’m fully focused here in the World Cup. I think everyone knows that I am committed with the national team here. I think it’s not a point to talk about the future at the moment. That’s no one approach and I think we need to, but by the way, I think who knows what is going to happen?”

“Like I said, we are open, we don’t have contract for the future, but why not if we are happy and the federation is happy and it’s only about to see. I think the most important now is to be focusing tomorrow and in the World Cup and to try to improve. I think we are focusing to improve the team. Of course the rumours are there, but that is our business and we need to accept this type of rumour.”

Arbeloa reportedly winning over dressing room

These links of course came several weeks ago, when Alvaro Arbeloa’s position was looking vulnerable. Recent victories over Manchester City and Atletico Madrid have strengthened his case for the permanent job. It seems he is beginning to win over the dressing room, and if positive results continue, then he may be handed the job for next season too.