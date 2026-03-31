The narrative surrounding Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has shifted considerably over the last month, with Los Blancos heading into the final stage of the season in the running for La Liga and the Champions League still. At one point it looked certain that they would be moving on from him, but he appears to be charge of a much happier dressing room now.

Arbeloa has been quick to praise his players, and seems to have won over a chunk of the dressing room after masterminding victory over Manchester City and a derby win over Atletico Madrid. In addition to his public praise, it seems he is also winning over the players with gifts.

‘Sometimes he brings gifts to training’ – Camavinga

Speaking in an interview with ESPN, and carried by MD, Eduardo Camavinga revealed that Arbeloa has been mimicking Carlo Ancelotti in his approach.

“Arbeloa has the same spirit as Ancelotti. He gives us a lot of freedom and talks to the player- Sometimes he comes with gifts after training… Donuts, Oreo cookies… You just have to make these kinds of players happy. When you’re happy, your feet do what they want.”

“When the team is in good spirits, everything is easier on the pitch, and I want to be more consistent, to play more.”

Praise for Vinicius Junior

One of the players that Arbeloa is getting the most out of is Vinicius Junior, whose performances have improved since the exit of Xabi Alonso. Camavinga explained that he is an important figure in the dressing room.

“He always helps the youngsters. When a new player arrives, he’s the first to approach him.” he explained. Vinicius has tended to wind up the fans when away from home, justly or not, and Camavinga feels that the Brazilian sees it as part of the theatre.

“In Europe, they don’t understand that. In Brazil or the United States, it’s normal. It’s football, it’s a game,” he explained.

Los Blancos have certainly improved under Arbeloa, and the question that the media in Madrid are asking is whether he can maintain this improvement with Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe coming back from injury. Real Madrid face RCD Mallorca away from home on Saturday, followed by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.