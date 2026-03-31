Spain draw a blank in final match before World Cup summer

Spain 0-0 Egypt

In their final match of the international break, Spain have been held to a 0-0 draw by fellow 2026 World Cup qualifiers Egypt at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona.

Luis de la Fuente made 10 changes to the side that defeated Serbia on Friday, with only Lamine Yamal keeping his place in the line-up. Those alterations appeared to have a negative effect on Spain, who struggled in the opening 45 minutes – particularly in midfield, where the trio of Carlos Soler, Pablo Fornals and Dani Olmo were not able to make their appearances count.

All three were hooked at half time, with Rodri Hernandez, Pedri and Fermin Lopez introduced – Lamine Yamal was also taken off, much to the relief of Barcelona supporters in the stadium and around the world. These changes sparked Spain into life, as they were much more like their usual selves after the interval, with several chances created in the opening 15 minutes of the second half.

However, they failed to take any of them, with Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Ahmed Shobeir in spectacular form. Lopez was expertly denied, while fellow substitute Borja Iglesias also went close on a couple of occasions, but unfortunately for La Roja, not close enough.

Spain have renewed optimism for a victory when Egypt defender Hamdi Fathi was shown a second yellow card in the 84th minute, and minutes later, they came so close to scoring the winner when Alejandro Grimaldo struck the crossbar, but in the end, their luck was not in.

Not a good night for those on brink of World Cup call-up

Tuesday was a night for those whose places at the World Cup are not guaranteed, and for some, their performances would not have helped their cause. Others did well though, with Victor Munoz impressing off the bench for the second match running, as he aims to go as cover for expected starter Nico Williams – provided that the Athletic Club man recovers from his pubalgia.