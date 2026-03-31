Real Madrid target – ‘Contract renewal is not close’

Real Madrid are prioritising a central defender this summer, but it is not yet clear whom they will eventually pursue. Their priority target was at one stage set to be Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano, but the French international signed a new deal with the Bavarian giants in February, committing his future to them.

A number of targets of have been cited in connection with Los Blancos, including the likes of Castello Lukeba, Nico Schlotterbeck and Ibrahima Konate. The Liverpool defender was initially discarded by Los Blancos as an option, but following Upamecano’s renewal, and being available on a free, Konate appears to be back on the agenda in Madrid. The other player that Real Madrid have been most closely linked with is Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck.

Schlotterbeck denies Dortmund renewal is close

In recent weeks it had been rumoured that Schlotterbeck was closing in on a new contract in Germany with Dortmund. The 26-year-old’s deal is up in 2027, and as he approaches the final year of his deal, that situation is what has alerted a number of top clubs to a potential market opportunity. Speaking to BILD, as quoted by Diario AS, Schlotterbeck has denied that a deal with Dortmund is near.

“I’m glad you asked, because I read it in your news today. To be honest, I have to categorically deny it. Unfortunately, we haven’t reached that point yet.”

“I negotiated with Sebastian [Kehl, ex-BVB sporting director] for a long time. Sebastian is no longer here. Now Ole [Book, sporting director] will be my contact person, along with Lars [Ricken, Managing Director]. That’s why I was looking forward to the question. But what you’re saying isn’t true at all. I’ve already spoken with him, but we haven’t reached the point where a renewal is imminent. It’s also bad for BVB fans, but as I’ve said, it’s not an easy situation for me.”

Real Madrid set to have priority

The word from Germany prior to that is that Schlotterbeck is keen on a move to Real Madrid this summer, and will give them priority should he receive an offer. Bayern Munich, his other preference, are less likely to move for him after Upamecano’s renewal. The question is whether Los Blancos will be willing to meet Dortmund’s asking price for a player beyond the age they normally spend big on.