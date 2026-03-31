A year is a long time in football, and Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is well aware of that. The Frenchman looks set to continue at the Bernabeu long-term, despite being tipped as a potential departure last summer.

Tchouameni was being used as a central defender at times under Carlo Ancelotti due to the injury crisis, and at times in a dysfunctional midfield. Coming in for heavy criticism, he was whistled by the Bernabeu in January of 2025, and there was plenty of talk that Los Blancos would consider offers for him in the summer.

Things have turned around for Tchouameni though, who has looked good under both Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa this season, becoming one of their most consistent players.

Real Madrid open contract talks with Tchouameni

When it looked as if Tchouameni might be available, both Liverpool and Manchester United were interested in a potential move for the France international. Yet Sport say that Real Madrid have now opened talks with Tchouameni over a new contract. His current deal expires in 2028, but Real Madrid are keen to avoid any difficult negotiations, and are looking to extend that deal until 2031.

Eduardo Camavinga future less certain

It seems that Tchouameni has locked down a spot in the Real Madrid midfield for the foreseeable. Even if Los Blancos are looking for another midfielder to run the game in the summer, it seems that addition would be a complement to Tchouameni rather than a replacement.

There is less certainty over the future of Eduardo Camavinga. Tchouameni’s compatriot has never managed to tie down a regular starting spot, and has struggled with injuries over the last two seasons. The 23-year-old has a deal until 2029, but with Tchouameni and Fede Valverde both ahead of him in the pecking order, and another midfielder to come in, it is expected that Real Madrid will consider offers fro Camavinga.