Real Madrid among giants following 19-year-old Spanish defender

Real Sociedad have the chance to crown what looked like a depressing season at Christmas with a dream Copa del Rey victory after the international break. The arrival of Pellegrino Matarazzo has dug La Real out of a relegation battle, and propelled them into the European race, with their big day against Atletico Madrid scheduled for the 18th of April in Seville.

One of the mainstays of Matarazzo’s revolution has been central defender Jon Martin. The 19-year-old has gone from strength to strength under the American manager, and has been a regular starter. Currently, the battle is between more experienced options Duje Caleta Car and Igor Zubeldia to partner Martin, who put in excellent performances against Barcelona and Athletic Club in recent months.

Real Madrid among interested observers

Martin’s progress has not gone on unnoticed. Always tipped for a big future, Pau Cubarsi’s former partner in the Spain youth ranks was expected to make it at La Real, but this is the first season he has reached the level some had projected for him. Diario AS say that a number of Europe’s giants are observing his progress, including Real Madrid no less.

Los Blancos are looking to bring in a centre-back this summer, and have a good relationship with the Txuri-Urdin due to previous deals. That said, they are expected to look for a more experienced option to slot into their backline.

Jon Martin focused on success with Real Sociedad

Martin has behind the scenes cited the likes of Sergio Ramos, Carles Puyol and Virgil van Dijk as his role models, but is committed to remaining at the Reale Arena. The teenage defender is keen to win titles with Real Sociedad first, and continue his development in La Liga, following a contract renewal until 2031 in October. With a release clause of just €50m, Real Sociedad might be concerned by the interest of Europe’s biggest financial powers, yet as has been shown with previous La Real stars, the commitment to the club is a significant pull in Donostia-San Sebastian.