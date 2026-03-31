Chelsea star tops Atletico Madrid shortlist for position

Atletico Madrid are looking to strengthen in all three thirds of the pitch in the summer, and one of their priorities is Chelsea man Marc Cucurella. Los Colchoneros are already in talks for a replacement for Antoine Griezmann and a midfielder to strengthen their ranks.

Last week, Sporting Director Mateu Alemany was in Italy to negotiate for Atalanta midfielder Ederson dos Santos. In January, he was also spotted in Paris, as he tries to tempt Kang-In Lee into a move to Atletico Madrid. He is seen as a potential alternative to Antoine Griezmann, who has confirmed his departure to Orlando City in the summer.

Marc Cucurella tops Atletico Madrid shortlist for left-back spot

Now Diario AS are reporting that Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella is Atletico Madrid’s ideal target at the left-back spot. He tops their shortlist, and only has two years left on his deal, but is very much seen as a long shot at the Metrpolitano. So far Chelsea have shown no interest in selling him. Atletico were interested in the 27-year-old before he made the move to England, following good performances at Eibar and Getafe.

🚨🇪🇸 JUST IN: Marc Pubill is back and training on the pitch!@medinamarca pic.twitter.com/g9cV94fpEP — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 30, 2026

Cucurella would consider return to La Liga

The news comes just hours after Cucurella confirmed that he thinks about returning to Spanish football at some point. He admitted that he would find it hard to turn down a return to Barcelona, where he came through the academy, but Atletico will certainly be encouraged by his comments.

Atletico Madrid alternatives at left-back

Interest in Espanyol loanee Carlos Romero is well-documented, and he has a €45m release clause. Sporting CP left-back Maxi Araujo is also on their shortlist, as are Club Brugge’s Joaquin Seys, and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Nathaniel Brown. Currently, Matteo Ruggeri is the first-choice left-back for Diego Simeone, but he has been forced to use David Hancko there frequently this season, due to only having one option.