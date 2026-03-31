Confirmed: Barcelona able to re-sign winger for €18m

Barcelona are starting to doubt the possible permanent signing of Marcus Rashford, which is why alternatives are being considered by sporting director Deco. The likes of Andreas Schjelderup and Victor Munoz are on their radar ahead of the summer transfer window, and the same can also be said for one of their former players.

Jan Virgili left Barcelona last summer to join Mallorca, where he has shone. He may only have four assists in 22 La Liga appearances, but his all-round play has been exciting, which is why the Catalans have been monitoring his progress for much of the 2025-26 season.

As per MD, Barcelona do not have a buy-back option for Virgili, but they did retain 40% of his rights from their deal with Mallorca last summer. Because of this, he can be signed for €18m, given that his release clause at Son Moix is €30m.

Virgili also wanted by “several European clubs”

Virgili, who has previously stated that he would welcome a return to Barcelona with open arms, could be someone to watch during the summer. Mallorca will only allow a sale to happen if his release clause is triggered, which puts Barcelona in an advantageous over the “several European clubs” that have already asked about the situation with the 19-year-old.

As far as an alternative to Rashford goes, Virgili could be a very good one. Granted, he has struggled for goal contributions at Mallorca, but playing for Barcelona, his record would be bound to improve if he keeps up the same performance levels as he has shown in Palma since last August.

For now, Barcelona are still yet to make a decision on Rashford’s future. If it is decided that he will not stay at the Spotify Camp Nou on a permanent basis, it would increase Virgili’s chances of a return to Catalonia.