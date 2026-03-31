Barcelona, like many top European clubs, are currently in the thick of their planning phase for the summer transfer window. It appears that Director of Football Deco is clear on their priorities, but the outcome of those deals, as was the case last summer, will impact the rest of their moves.

That includes potential exits. In the backline, it seems Barcelona will target the addition of a central defender, while a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski seems to be the main objective. Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni appears to be the main target for the backline, and if they do manage to pull that deal off, it will trigger a ‘domino effect’, say Catalan daily Sport.

Andreas Christensen future up in the air

It surprised many when news emerged in January that injury-prone defender Andreas Christensen was to be offered a new deal by Barcelona. The Danish international has the terms on the table from Barcelona already, but is yet to accept what appears to be a significant salary reduction, as he assesses his options. Christensen is one of the names Barcelona will seek an exit for if they can do the Bastoni deal though. Of course, if he does not pen a new deal, then he will leave on a free.

Future of Barca Atletic defender hinges on Bastoni deal

The other defender who will be keeping a close eye on developments is Barca Atletic defender Alvaro Cortes. He has been a regular for Juliano Belletti this season, and was rewarded with a new contract until 2028, but the signing of Bastoni would block his path to the first team, and the Blaugrana would seek an exit for him.

🚨 FC Barcelona have requested official information from Hoffenheim regarding the availability of Fisnik Asllani. The forward could leave for around 30 million euros. [@sport] pic.twitter.com/sMGdCjdI7t — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 31, 2026

Cortes, an under-21 international with Spain, joined from Real Zaragoza in 2024, and has become a leader at the back, making several senior squads too. Yet with Juwensley Onstein joining from KRC Genk in January, it seems that Barcelona already have a plan in place should he depart too.