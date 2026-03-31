Osasuna winger Victor Munoz is one of the stories of the season in La Liga, having become a key player for Los Rojillo since arriving for €5m from Real Madrid in the summer. Just nine months later, Munoz was handed his first Spain cap, and scored on debut against Serbia in a 3-0 victory.

Already there is talk that he is not long for El Sadar, with interest from abroad and within Spain in Munoz. In January, Osasuna received a €25m bid from Sunderland for Munoz, but the 22-year-old turned down the move. Osasuna are looking to bring in his full €40m release clause in order to let him go, but Real Madrid have a buyback option of €8m on Munoz.

Barca still believe they can beat Real Madrid to Munoz deal

Last week it was revealed that Barcelona were watching Munoz’s progress closely, and have identified him as an option should they decide against exercising their €30m buy clause for Marcus Rashford. Sport say that despite Real Madrid’s own buyback option on Munoz, Barcelona believe there is a way to secure his signing without Los Blancos intervening.

🚨 FC Barcelona have several alternative names on the table to face this summer's transfer window. [@xavimunyozMD] Left-wing:

Jan Virgili

Andreas Schjelderup. Full-back:

Alejandro Grimaldo

Andrea Cambiaso. Goalkeeper:

Álex Remiro. pic.twitter.com/H3eqMKqraH — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 30, 2026

Real Madrid have no desire to see Munoz playing for Barcelona, who he also represented as an academy player, and would potentially move to sign him if the Blaugrana did. The Catalan paper say that Osasuna are willing to negotiate a price for Munoz, and if Barcelona managed to agree and sign a deal with them before Real Madrid exercised their buyback option, then they would be able to leave Los Blancos with only the 50% sell-on fee from the deal.

Deal would require decisiveness from Barcelona

That said, it would require a number of factors to make that happen. Rarely do signings happen in secrecy in the Catalan capital, and given the left-wing position is third or fourth on their list of priorities this summer, Barcelona are unlikely to do the deal swiftly. On top of that, Munoz is currently just one of several options they are looking at, while Real Madrid appear to be decided on bringing him back.