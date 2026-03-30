Barcelona have yet to make any major sales since the arrival of Deco as Director of Football, but the feeling is that it could be on the horizon. This summer the Catalan giants are set to return to within their salary limit, allowing them greater flexibility with their spending, and making the prospect of a major sale to fund the rest of their transfer business more attractive.

One player that has yet to truly convince since arriving is Dani Olmo. The Spain international was brought in nearly two yeasrs ago following an excellent Euro 2024 campaign, following a failed pursuit of Nico Williams. Olmo set the Blaugrana back €55m in their deal with RB Leipzig, yet at the time of writing, Fermin Lopez is ahead of him in the pecking order. At stages in his first season, Olmo showed flashes of his ability, but consistency has eluded him thus far.

Al-Qadsiah make contact with Barcelona over Olmo

According to Marca, Saudi Arabian side Al-Qadsiah have been following Olmo closely, and have sent officials to watch him in person. They have also made contact with officials at Barcelona, but are yet to make a formal offer for him. For his part, Olmo has not received a concrete proposal from Al-Qadsiah either.

Olmo unlikely to move on

Despite issues with his consistency, injuries and in his first year, his registration, Olmo has no plans to leave Barcelona this summer. He is currently happy at Camp Nou and has a contract until 2030 with Barcelona. Both Deco and Hansi Flick consider him a key part of the project for the present and the future.

🚨 FC Barcelona have in Alessandro Bastoni their main objective to strengthen the defense this summer, and the player would like to come to the Spotify Camp Nou. Barça see the situation "controlled" and believe that Inter Milan will have to sell this summer. [@xavimunyozMD] 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/nUNUqr5p0A — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 29, 2026

That much was arguably seen last summer, when it appeared that Barcelona were willing to entertain interest from Chelsea in the main competition for his position, Fermin. That now appears to have ended though, with Lopez showing that he has the ability to perform at the top level consistently, and it seems he and Olmo will battle it out for their spot for some time to come.