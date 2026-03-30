Barcelona have two main priorities this summer in the transfer window, a centre-back and a centre-forward. Yet there are several other positions that they may need to strengthen due to departures too.

Hansi Flick has been working with a relatively short squad since arriving at Barcelona, as evidenced by the increased roles for the likes of Gerard Martin, Marc Bernal, Marc Casado and Roony Bardghji, none of who were part of the first time when he arrived. There are several areas that Director of Football Deco may need to add to in the summer in case of departures too.

Joao Cancelo – Price too high?

One of the potential exits is Joao Cancelo, who arrived on loan from Al-Hilal this January. He has so far performed well, and Barcelona are reportedly keen to hang onto him in the summer, but will only do so if they can sign him on a free from Al-Hilal, and on a reduced salary. Yet the Saudi Arabian side are looking for €15m for his services, despite only having a year left on his deal.

Former La Masia left-back Alejandro Grimaldo is one of Barcelona’s alternatives, say MD, as is Juventus’ Andrea Cambiaso. He can also play on both flanks, and is younger than Cancelo, while Grimaldo has previously had a price tag quoted at €15-20m.

Marcus Rashford’s future at Barcelona in doubt

Meanwhile ahead of the left-back position, Marcus Rashford reportedly is closer to leaving than staying at Barcelona as things stand. Benfica winger Andreas Schjelderup and RCD Mallorca’s Jan Virgili would both represent investments for the future, and would not comand the same salary as Rashford.

Spain international to come in for Wojciech Szczesny

Another player with an uncertain future is Wojciech Szczesny. Last summer, the Polish veteran signed a two-year extension, but it is not ruled out that he retires for a second time in the summer. If that does happen, Spain international and Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro is their preferred option.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen will also return from his loan at Girona, but it is not clear whether he would be content backing up Joan Garcia, or if Barcelona would look to move him on. Ter Stegen still has two years left on his deal.