Real Madrid intend to bolster their squad with multiple bargain deals next summer, as they seek to rejuvenate an ageing team. New manager Alvaro Arbeloa has added fresh impetus with the likes of Thiago Pitarch, Manuel Angel and Cesar Palacios, but Los Blancos will seek to bring back some of his former charges this summer too.

For some time it has been reported that Como playmaker Nico Paz will return to the club next season, with Real Madrid due to exercise a €9m buyback clause this summer. The Argentina international, chosen as the Young Player of the Year in Serie A last season, has emerged as one of the premier talents in Europe, after developing in Italy.

Real Madrid intend to re-sign Victor Munoz

However he is not the only former Castilla talent that Real Madrid intend to bring back to the club. As per Ramon Alvarez de Mon, Los Blancos also plan to re-sign Victor Munoz from Osasuna this summer. The 22-year-old left Real Madrid last summer for €5m, but they have an €8m buyback option on Munoz too. Recently it had been rumoured that Barcelona were keen on Munoz, who had previously played at La Masia, but it seems that he will be headed back to the Bernabeu.

Os lo comentaba el otro día en el canal: – La idea es que Víctor Muñoz y Nico Paz vuelvan por un coste total de 17 millones. – Jacobo y Chema idealmente seguirán otro año fuera, pero ojo con el primero si el Madrid no ficha un central. pic.twitter.com/VghMwElGua — Ramón Álvarez de Mon (@Ramon_AlvarezMM) March 30, 2026

Breakout season at Osasuna

Since the start of the season, Munoz has stood out for his hard running and pace at Osasuna, immediately becoming a starter under Alessio Lisci. This season he has played 31 times for Los Rojillo, scoring six times and giving five assists, and he scored on his Spain debut against Serbia last Friday. Making a late run for the World Cup squad, Osasuna have already turned down a €25m offer from Sunderland for the speedy winger. It has been confirmed by Osasuna Sporting Director Braulio Vazquez that Real Madrid have a buyback option for the first few years of his deal.

Jacobo Ramon and Chema Andres won’t return yet

Alvarez de Mon goes on to say that Stuttgart midfielder and Como defender Jacobo Ramon are unlikely to come back this summer. The latter has a higher chance of doing so, depending on Real Madrid’s work in the transfer window, but the plan is to continue monitoring their development with a view to bringing them back down the line.