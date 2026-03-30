Barcelona are yet to be convinced to make Marcus Rashford’s move from Manchester United permanent. Earlier in the season it was being talked about as a probable outcome, but now his future seems less certain.

Rashford started off the season well, contributing goals and above all assists from the left flank, as Raphinha battled injury early on in the year. Yet his production has declined, as have his opportunities, following the return of the Brazilian. Raphinha has now been ruled out for five weeks at the decisive phase of the season though, and it has presented Rashford with a definitive opportunity to make his case for a permanent move.

Barcelona leaning towards cheaper deal

The deal agreed with Manchester United is for €30m, and Rashford would have to lower his wages significantly in order to make the move happen, but even then, it would remain an expensive signing for a player who is not a fixture in the starting line-up. Sport say that as things stand, Barcelona are leaning towards signing a younger option on a cheaper deal instead. Rashford now must recover his form in order to convince Barcelona that they should rethink.

📸 Paul Pogba and Ansu Fati have trained at the Ciutat Esportiva yesterday. [via @mundodeportivo] pic.twitter.com/AiNv8Cge8n — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 29, 2026

Barcelona’s alternatives to Rashford

Recent weeks have seen a number of links to 21-year-old Benfica winger Andreas Schjelderup as an alternative. More recently, Osasuna’s Victor Munoz has emerged as a player that Barcelona like, while former La Masia winger Jan Virgili and is also on their shortlist.

Virgili would be the most economically beneficial, as Barcelona have a 40% sell-on fee on the RCD Mallorca starlet, and similar has been mentioned with regard to Ez Abde at Real Betis. The Moroccan winger’s sell-on fee is only 20% though, and he may well be too expensive even with that, as Premier League sides look at a move for him.