Getafe seal permanent signing of Bernabeu hero

Getafe have already tied up their first signing of the summer ahead of time. Martin Satriano, their hero at the Santiago Bernabeu, will be remaining at the Coliseum on a permanent basis.

Arriving initially on a loan deal from Olympique Lyon in January, Satriano was an immediate starter for Jose Bordalas. One of five loan signings that Los Azulones brought in during the winter window, his impact has been significant, with Getafe shooting up the table in February and March.

Getafe secure permanent signing of Satriano

The deal for Satriano included an option to buy for the summer, and Getafe have now announced that he will remain at the club on a permanent basis. Satriano has signed a four-year deal until 2030. Although they have not announced the fee, Transfermarkt report that Los Azulones will fork out €6.5m for Satriano.

𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐃𝐎 𝐎𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋: El Getafe CF y el Olympique de Lyon llegan a un acuerdo para el traspaso de Martín Satriano. 🇺🇾✍️ El delantero uruguayo firma por lo que resta de temporada y cuatro más. ¡𝑸𝒖𝒆́ 𝒃𝒖𝒆𝒏𝒐 𝒒𝒖𝒆 𝒗𝒊𝒏𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒆, 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒊́𝒏! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/XtBamln7Bt — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) March 30, 2026

Satriano impact at Getafe

Since joining on loan, Satriano has started all 10 La Liga games for Bordalas, and only missed 13 minutes of action. In those appearances, he has scored three goals, but those include the winners against Villarreal and Real Madrid, the second a stunning volley that gave Getafe just their second ever win at the Bernabeu.

The Uruguayan has had something of a journeyman career since making a €2.4m move to Inter from Nacional in 2020. After spells at Brest, Empoli, and Lens, he signed for Lyon on transfer deadline day last summer, but with Endrick Felipe arriving at Stade Gerland, Satriano was again looking for an exit. He has thrived as a hard-working forward tandem with Luis Vazquez in 2026.

Getafe keen to keep loan additions

On top of Satriano’s arrival, strike partner Vazquez and defender Zaid Romero have been major contributors to the turnaround at the Coliseum. Marca say that Vasquez and fellow loanees Veljko Birmancevic and Sebastian Boselli are all set to remain next season. Getafe do not have a buy option to keep Club Brugge’s Romero, but are keen to do so.