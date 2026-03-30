Decisive factor revealed in future of Japan and Real Sociedad star

The future of Takefusa Kubo has been a talking point nearly every summer since his first season at Real Sociedad. The Japan international was at one point one of the stars of the league, but last season, like the rest of his side, struggled more, and this season has been hampered by injuries.

Liverpool were linked with a move for Kubo for some time, but their interest seems to have faded with Kubo’s form. The 24-year-old has a €60m release clause in his contract, which expires in 2029, and La Real seemingly want all of it to allow him to leave. Real Madrid will receive half of the fee, as they have a 50% sell-on clause in his deal.

Kubo future could hinge on European qualification

As per Diario AS, Tottenham Hotspur were the latest side to express an interest in Kubo, but so far no side has made a bid for him. They say that Kubo was disillusioned with the direction of the side earlier in the season, drawing him closer to an exit, but the arrival of Pellegrino Matarazzo has turned things around.

In an interview with Onda Cero Gipuzkoa last week, Kubo said his focus was on the World Cup when asked about his future. Matarazzo’s impact and the possibility of qualifying for Europe could change Kubo’s mind on leaving the Txuri-Urdin though.

‘I will make the Copa del Rey final’ – Kubo

In the same interview, as quoted by NdG, Kubo also assured that he would be fit for the Copa del Rey final on the 18th of April. Kubo has been out of action since mid-January due to a muscle tear.

“For now, all I can say is that I’m going to make it. We’re currently working with the physios and medical staff on how to get there, to see if I can be in better shape than I am now. Hopefully, I can be one of those players who can help out, lend a hand in the final.”

Kubo has managed just 20 appearances this season, scoring twice and giving three assists, but now appears to be on the home strait in terms of his recovery.