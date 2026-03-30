Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella has admitted that it would be difficult for him to turn down a move to Barcelona if the opportunity arose. The Spain international came through the academy at La Masia, and at one stage was tipped for the first team.

With Jordi Alba installed as first choice at the time, Cucurella sought pastures new to develop, and after a loan spell at Eibar moved to Getafe. Impressing at the Coliseum, Brighton snapped up Cucurella, and in 2022, he made his fourth move in five years, signing for Chelsea for €65m. Since coming into Luis de la Fuente’s Spain side, he has been a regular for La Roja.

Cucurella would struggle to turn down Barcelona

Speaking ahead of Spain’s clash with Egypt, Cucurella told Marca that he would struggle to turn down a return to his boyhood club.

“It would be difficult to refuse. It’s not just about me. I’d have to think about my family. If it happens, it happens, and we’ll see what decision is made.”

Beforehand, Cucurella had admitted he does consider a return to La Liga at some point.

“You always think about going back. I’m very happy there, and so is my family. I’ll leave it for a few years from now…”

🚨 FC Barcelona have several alternative names on the table to face this summer's transfer window. [@xavimunyozMD] Left-wing:

Jan Virgili

Andreas Schjelderup. Full-back:

Alejandro Grimaldo

Andrea Cambiaso. Goalkeeper:

Álex Remiro. pic.twitter.com/H3eqMKqraH — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 30, 2026

“Very happy. I’ve had a lot of requests for tickets. We’ll be playing in a great stadium and it’s a wonderful atmosphere,” he commented on playing in his native Catalonia again, with the friendly taking place at the RCDE Stadium.

Barcelona unlikely to come calling this summer

Although it has been reported that Barcelona would listen to offers for Alejandro Balde this summer, Cucurella is not included in the list of alternatives that the Catalan side have on their shortlist. Under contract until 2028 at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea may want to consider offering him a new deal in the coming months, but he seems out of Barcelona’s price range for this summer at least, given left-back is not a priority position.