Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is certainly making it known that he does not necessarily see himself at Stamford Bridge long-term in recent weeks, and his preferred destination may well be Real Madrid. The Argentina international has been on the radar of Los Blancos since before making the move to Europe, and this summer might represent their best opportunity to sign him yet.

One of the priorities this summer at the Santiago Bernabeu is a central midfielder, and a number of names have been linked with a move. Manchester City’s Rodri Hernandez, AZ Alkmaar’s Kees Smit and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton have all been cited as potential targets, with Paris Saint-Germain’s Vitinha looking like the impossible dream. Fernandez’s comments have seen him linked with Los Blancos again though.

‘I’d like to live in Madrid’ – Enzo Fernandez

Following talk about his future, Fernandez has now declared openly that the idea of living in the Spanish capital appeals to him, something that will only see speculation grow.

“I like Madrid a lot. It’s similar to Buenos Aires. Yes, [I’d live in Madrid],” told Marcos Giles in a live stream.

Enzo Fernández dijo que quiere volver y le gustaría volver a River en un futuro pero estando bien. Y cuando le preguntaron qué lugar le gusta para vivir dijo que le gusta Madrid Lo que sería verlo a Enzo en el mediocampo del Real Madrid, me vuelvo loco si se da pic.twitter.com/IksxmptUAs — SpiderCARP 🤟🏻🕷️ (@SpiderCarp23) March 29, 2026

Enzo Fernandez has cast doubt on future

Previously, Fernandez has declared that there is ‘nothing’ with Real Madrid at the moment, but that after the World Cup, he would review things again. That followed on from a reluctance to commit to being at Chelsea next season in prior comments.

Fernandez has been at Chelsea for nearly 3.5 years after making a €121m move from Benfica in the aftermath of the last World Cup, but so far the Blues have not become the force that some expected. Currently Chelsea are battling to make it into the Champions League next season, with Manchester United, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Brentford and Everton, rather than with Manchester City and Arsenal for the title.