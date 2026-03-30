Bernardo Silva has been linked with a move to Barcelona for a number of years, but perhaps it is more feasible than ever. The Catalan side reportedly have their finances in much better order this year, and Silva is set to be available for free.

The veteran midfielder is out of contract this summer, and A Bola (via Sport) say that he has already communicated to Manchester City that he intends to leave the club this summer. It seems he is keen to take on a new challenge after nine years at the Etihad.

Bernardo Silva to prioritise Barcelona offer

The Portuguese daily go on to indicate that Silva’s main priority is to land in Barcelona, a long-term dream of his. If Barcelona make an offer, he will prioritise it, and agent Jorge Mendes has already opened talks with the Catalan giants to discuss a potential move.

📸 Cyclist Jonas Vingegaard visiting the Spotify Camp Nou. [@FCBarcelona] 🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/8HA46S1jb7 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 30, 2026

Barcelona well covered in midfield

Despite the close links between Mendes and Barcelona President Joan Laporta, Marca say that Barcelona have no intention of signing Silva as things stand. The Blaugrana are more than covered in midfield, and the position that perhaps most suits Silva, the number 10 role, is occupied by Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo.

Other offers from around Europe

At the same time, Silva will have plenty of offers this summer. Juventus are reportedly willing to sign him to a three-year deal with a salary of €7-8m per annum. The 32-year-old will also have the chance to move to Saudi Arabia or Major League Soccer should he desire, with Inter Miami interested. Atletico Madrid have been linked to him in Spain, but fleetingly, and Galatasaray in Turkiye is another potential landing spot.