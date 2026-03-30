Barcelona on course to sign teenage left-back on permanent basis

Barcelona are on course to make one of their January additions a permanent signing, following a good start to life at the club. Uruguayan left-back Patricio Pacifico has performed well in his limited opportunities at Barca Atletic, and so far has impressed.

Pacifico arrived in January, one of several Deco signings to strengthen Barca Atletic, as Juliano Belletti’s side seek to make the Segunda RFEF play-offs at the end of the season. Dutch central defender Juwensley Onstein and Real Oviedo forward Joaquin Delgado also came in with Pacifico, and after being sidelined for the first month of his time in Catalonia, has started all four of Barca Atletic’s most recent games.

Clauses in Patricio Pacifico deal

The initial deal with Defensor Sporting in his native Uruguay was for a loan until the end of the season, but if Pacifico plays 30 minutes in 10 games for Barca Atletic, then the deal will become permanent for 50% of his rights in exchange for €1.8m. With just five games remaining in the regular season, that is now impossible, but should Belletti’s make the play-offs, then the option could become an obligation if Pacifico features.

Barcelona can decide to execute that deal themselves at the end of the season. To purchase 80% of his rights, the Blaugrana would have to stump up €2.8m.

🚨 FC Barcelona have several alternative names on the table to face this summer's transfer window. [@xavimunyozMD] Left-wing:

Jan Virgili

Andreas Schjelderup. Full-back:

Alejandro Grimaldo

Andrea Cambiaso. Goalkeeper:

Álex Remiro. pic.twitter.com/H3eqMKqraH — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 30, 2026

Barcelona leaning towards permanent deal for Pacifico

The word from Sport is that Barcelona are likely to execute their option to buy in some form anyway. Pacifico has performed well at both left-back and centre-back, winning his battles and showing talent on the ball too, with the operation described as ‘positive for both parties’.

Pacifico has adapted well, and the impression at the club is one of maturity, having adapted well and the decision will be taken in the coming weeks.