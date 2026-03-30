Barcelona duo on course to return against Atletico Madrid

The final series of three games between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid begins this weekend, with the two sides scheduled to meet three times in the space of 10 days. Those clashes will have a decisive impact on the La Liga title race, and provide a Champions League semi-finalist too.

Injuries and fitness will play a major part in encounter. Last week Barcelona were dealt a hammerblow with the news that key forward Raphinha will be out for five weeks, and joins Andreas Christensen on the sidelines. Meanwhile Jan Oblak is expected to return, but Pablo Barrios is likely to miss at least two of those clashes for Atletico Madrid.

‼️ Johnny Cardoso is not injured. He has a discomfort but will be ready for the Champions League clash against Barça.@medinamarca pic.twitter.com/vM7XA8bO3z — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 29, 2026

Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde on track to return

Barcelona have been boosted by positive news that Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde were both out of the gym, and training on the pitch this Monday, as per MD. They say that both are on track to make the Liga clash between the two this Saturday, and will be fit for the Champions League ties. Balde has a trickier task to get his starting spot back, due to the form of Joao Cancelo and Gerard Martin. Diario AS note that Eric Garcia is also set to return, and will likely start in central defence.

Too soon for Frenkie de Jong

On the other hand, Frenkie de Jong is unlikely to be fit this weekend. The Dutchman is targeting the first Champions League meeting between the two on the 8th of April, but he too will have to win his starting spot back from Marc Bernal.

🚨 FC Barcelona have in Alessandro Bastoni their main objective to strengthen the defense this summer, and the player would like to come to the Spotify Camp Nou. Barça see the situation "controlled" and believe that Inter Milan will have to sell this summer. [@xavimunyozMD] 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/nUNUqr5p0A — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 29, 2026

Atletico Madrid hope to have Rodrigo Mendoza back

On the other hand, Atletico were given a scare with Johnny Cardoso, who suffered muscle discomfort while on USMNT duty. That is not expected to be an issue for the Champions League clashes though, with Cardoso suspended for the Liga clash. Marcos Llorente is also suspended for the league meeting, leaving Koke Resurreccion as the only fit midfielder currently. Marca say that Rodrigo Mendoza is working hard to be back for that game though, allowing Diego Simeone more options at the Metropolitano.