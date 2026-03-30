Argentina manager confirms interest in poaching rising La Liga talent from Spain

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has confirmed that they are interested in the development of Sevilla winger Joaquin Martinez Gauna, also known as Oso. The 22-year-old has been pulling up trees in 2026, and already it seems he is on the radar of two of the best international sides in football.

Coming through the academy at Sevilla, Oso is by trade a left-back, but has been employed as a left winger by Matias Almeyda up until his dismissal last week. In total, he has played 16 times for Los Nervionenses, seven of which have been league starts this season. He has scored once and given three assists, contributing to both of Sevilla’s goals in a 5-2 defeat to Barcelona earlier this month. Two weeks prior, his assist was crucial in earning a point against Real Betis in the Seville derby, performances that caught the eye.

Lionel Scaloni monitoring Oso progress

As it happens, Oso was born in Spain to Argentine parents, and possesses double nationality. On Monday, Scaloni told Diario AS that Oso was available for selection for the Albiceleste.

“We’ve watched several of Oso’s matches and he’s played very well. He’s on a list of players we’re monitoring. He’s eligible for selection.”

So far, Spain manager Luis de la Fuente is yet to comment on Oso’s future, and he has not been called up for any of La Roja’s youth ranks, although that is also the case for Argentina.

Contract situation at Sevilla

On top of his international future, Sevilla are also racing to assure his club future. Oso is under contract until 2027, but if they do not tie him to a new deal before the summer, it will put Los Nervionenses in a weak negotiating position. Oso is set to be a key player in Sevilla’s push for survival in the final weeks.