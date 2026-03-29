Spain defeated Serbia on Friday in their first match of 2026, and the contest will be remembered for Victor Munoz’s dream debut. The 22-year-old was handed his debut by head coach Luis de la Fuente, and 10 minutes after coming on, he found the back of the net at La Ceramica.

It was a huge moment for Munoz, who has had a fantastic season with Osasuna – whom he joined from Real Madrid last summer. As per Cadena SER, he spoke to the media on his debut, as he paid tribute to his new national team colleagues.

“I am very grateful to my teammates and the coach. Everything went well. I try to work and improve on a daily basis, as well as adding experiences. I’m also looking to the future, it helps me to polish myself. It’s very easy to be surrounded by these players. They make it very easy for you. They have helped me from the first moment.”

Munoz also talked through his goal, as he expressed his delight at the assist he received from Ferran Torres.

“I was asking for the ball. It was a complicated pass, but he saw me and I am grateful for the pass.”

Munoz: El Clasico miss was part of the process

It has been a journey from the Real Madrid academy to the national team for Munoz. He debuted with Los Blancos at the end of the last season, with his most notable involvement being a crucial miss in El Clasico that would have secured a 4-4 draw. He reflected on that moment when addressing the media post-match.

“It is a matter of time before everything arrives with perseverance and work. It was something I couldn’t control, but these are things of the past. It’s part of a process, no one gets to the top already taught, you have to go through difficult moments. But this is also thanks to Osasuna, for giving me the opportunity to let go.”