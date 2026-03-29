A second Real Madrid player reportedly had the wrong leg examined for an injury this season, following reports that it happened with Kylian Mbappe. The player in question is Eduardo Camavinga, who has suffered from persistent injury issues over the past two seasons.

There was uproar following reports in France that Mbappe had initially had the wrong knee scanned by Real Madrid in December, and the Frenchman played three further games before the issue was identified properly. Mbappe came out to publicly deny this was the case shortly afterwards.

Camavinga also received incorrect diagnosis – report

Now further reports in France have emerged concerning Camavinga. L’Equipe claim that after Camavinga came off injured against Athletic Club on the third of December, but then had his left knee scanned for injury, when it was his right that was causing him pain. Camavinga was called up for the next game, but remained on the bench as he was still in discomfort. Despite not exercising in the meantime, Camavinga was then subsequently ruled out for two weeks with a knee injury.

Real Madrid made changes in medical staff shortly afterwards

This is not the first time the medical department at Real Madrid has come under scrutiny, with the club itself concerned by the handling of injuries over the past two seasons. In January, Xabi Alonso’s dismissal was accompanied by the reinstatement of Antonio Pintus as the head of the fitness department. Before that happened, former club doctor Niko Mihic was brought back in an advisorial role too.

Mbappe himself went to Paris for a second opinion on his knee injury, while Jude Bellingham and Antonio Rudiger both traveled to London for treatment in February and March too. Manager Alvaro Arbeloa has noted that they were accompanied by club staff at the time, but it has only intensified media pressure in Spain that Los Blancos could be doing more to keep their players fit.