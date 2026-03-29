Real Madrid fear major injury risk for Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid face a crucial set of matches in the coming weeks, but there are fears they could be without Vinicius Junior for them. The 25-year-old has been in excellent form in 2026, although he could now be set for a spell on the sidelines.

It’s been reported by Globoesporte (via Sport) that Vinicius is a major doubt for Brazil’s friendly match against Croatia. He missed training on Friday, which it being revealed that he is suffering with discomfort in his hamstring, although the same report notes that national team officials are confident that he will be able to play in Wednesday’s friendly.

This news has not gone down well at all within Real Madrid. If it is confirmed that Vinicius is carrying an injury, they will want him to return immediately. They consider the fact that he could be risked by Brazil for a friendly match to be a major red flag, as it could lead to a similar situation to the one that has just happened with Raphinha.

During Brazil’s friendly defeat to France on Thursday, Raphinha was forced off with a hamstring issue, and subsequent tests have confirmed that Barcelona will be without their star winger for the next five weeks. The feeling within Real Madrid is that Vinicius could be at risk of a similar lay-off if he is risked against Croatia.

Real Madrid cannot afford to lose Vinicius now

Vinicius, who is expected to sign a new contract at the end of the season, will be key for Real Madrid over the coming weeks. If they are to remain in the hunt for La Liga and the Champions League, they will need to keep him fit, which is why there is such concern about his situation with Brazil.

It remains to be seen whether Vinicius does end up playing for Brazil against Croatia, or whether he returns to Real Madrid early. Bernabeu officials are desperately hoping that it will be the latter.