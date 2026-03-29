Kylian Mbappe ‘expects’ criticism at Real Madrid – ‘I’m no exception’

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has stated that he expects to receive criticism as part and parcel of playing for the club. The Frenchman has been vocal about his recovery from knee problems during the international break, but has also faced questions over his fit with Vinicius Junior in recent weeks.

Mbappe has arguably been Real Madrid’s most consistent player outside of Thibaut Courtois this season, and has contributed to the majority of their goals this season. Yet his absence through injury has coincided with arguably Los Blancos’ best spell of the season, and Vinicius’ best form too, raising question marks over his impact on the team’s play as a whole.

Mbappe: Focus is on Real Madrid

Given the uncertainty over his knee injury, there had been some suggestion that Mbappe was being cautious with half an eye on the World Cup. In an interview with Telefoot, as covered by Diario AS, Mbappe said that this was not the case.

“In Spain they’re a little worried about that, that I won’t play… and that I’ll go straight to the World Cup. The best way to prepare is to win everything first with Real Madrid.”

‘Why should I be the exception?’ – Mbappe

In terms of the criticism he has received since arriving in the Spanish capital, Mbappe said that it was only to be expected.

“Real Madrid is like a religion for people in Spain; they’re very passionate, and there’s a lot of talk and speculation, sometimes justified, sometimes. You have to know how to deal with criticism because everyone at Real Madrid has been criticised. Ronaldo, Di Stefano… so I don’t see why I should be an exception. You simply have to stay calm, concentrate on what you have to do, and tell yourself how you can improve your performance on the pitch.”

Mbappe has 38 goals and six assists in his 35 appearances so far this season, but on his return to Real Madrid duties, it will be interesting to see how Alvaro Arbeloa reintegrates him into a new-look side. So far Brahim Diaz has been a preferred partner for Vinicius in front of a four-man midfield.