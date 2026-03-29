Barcelona have started working on a summer deal for Alessandro Bastoni, with the Inter defender being their leading target for the upcoming transfer window. Hansi Flick and Deco desperately hope an agreement can be reached, and the good news is that the Nerazzurri appear to be increasingly open to letting their star centre-back leave.

Previously, it was reported that Inter had lowered their asking price for the 26-year-old, and now, Barcelona could have it even easier to get their man. According to Calciomercato (via Sport), the Serie A giants would be willing to accept a player(s)-plus-cash deal, with two Catalan stars standing out for them.

Torres most likely to be included in deal

One of those is Ferran Torres, who looks increasingly likely to leave Barcelona in the summer. Manchester United are interested in the Spain forward, as are Atletico Madrid, but Inter would be favourites to get a deal done if they express their willingness to trade him in the Bastoni transfer.

The second Barcelona player that Inter are showing interest in is Dani Olmo. The 27-year-old is currently playing second-fiddle to Fermin Lopez in the battle to start as Flick’s no.10, but despite this, the La Liga leaders are unlikely to consider letting him leave during the summer transfer window.

It could be ideal for Barcelona to seek a player-plus-cash deal for Bastoni, as it would allow funds to be saved for their pursuit of a top-level striker. Torres could end up being the key, although it would become a priority to replace him in the event that he leaves – be that to Inter or anyone else.

For now, it remains to be seen how talks play out when Barcelona and Inter meet to discuss Bastoni. In the meantime, the Catalans are continuing work on agreeing personal terms with the Italy international.