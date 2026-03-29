Espanyol to stand by manager despite nose-dive in results

Espanyol are not expected to waver on their faith in manager Manolo Gonzalez for the remainder of the season, following their downturn in results in 2026. Los Pericos were one of the stories of the season in 2025, but are yet to win this calendar year.

Their form in the first half of the campaign ranked among Espanyol’s best ever efforts, and it looked as if they would challenge for Europe, as they hung onto the coat-tails of Villarreal in the top four. Since a 2-0 defeat to Barcelona in their first game of the year though, Espanyol have been unable to find the same rhythm.

Owner Alan Pace visits Espanyol training

On Sunday after another agonising defeat to Getafe (2-1), owner Alan Pace was present at their training session, to express confidence in the work being carried out. Gonzalez was close to being dismissed last season at the halfway point, but received a show of faith from Sporting Director Fran Garagarza. That faith still remains in tact, claim MD, with no plans to look for a replacement for Gonzalez.

Carlos Romero expresses faith in Manolo Gonzalez

The Catalan daily went on to explain that the Espanyol squad have also retained full faith in Gonzalez. Left-back Carlos Romero commented as much after defeat to Getafe, describing it as a mistake to question Gonzalez.

“He’s the one who took over the team in the Second Division, got them promoted, and last year, with the squad we had, achieved an incredible survival. This year, the first half of the season we’ve had is outstanding; it’s true that in the second half we haven’t been getting the points we’d like. It would be a big mistake to criticise Manolo based on the first half of the season and the work he’s doing.”

Espanyol travel to fae Real Betis after the international break, before then heading to Camp Nou to face Barcelona in the Catalan derby. Currently Los Pericos sit 11th, with a nine-point cushion over the relegation zone.