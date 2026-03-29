Barcelona do not rule out Montjuic return in 2027

Barcelona made their long-awaited return to the Spotify Camp Nou in November, and it has been a majestic one. Hansi Flick’s side have won every match played at home since the comeback, a run they will hope to continue for as long as possible.

Recently, they received the necessary license to increase their capacity to 62,000, but when the Spotify Camp renovation works are complete, this number will be closer to 100,000. However, Barcelona are aware that they will have to vacate their home again, with this likely to take place in 2027.

By April 2027, Barcelona hope to have all three tiers built, but once that happens, they will have to move all matches away in order for the roof to be fitted. That process will take four months, meaning they will be forced to play away from the Spotify Camp Nou for a number of weeks when the 2027-28 season gets underway.

Joan Laporta, who was recently re-elected as president, is planning for Barcelona to play these matches at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, with plans for it to be upgraded with a view to meeting La Liga regulations. However, this would only bring attendances up to 18,000, which would mean a significant drop in matchday revenue.

On the other hand, Barcelona could make their way back to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, where they played from the start of the 2023-24 season until their Spotify Camp Nou return last November. More fans would be able to attend in Montjuic, which is why MD have reported that club bosses are considering hosting the matches here instead.

Barcelona will speak to City Council regarding Montjuic

The decision will be made closer to the time, but the expectation is that club officials will speak to Barcelona City Council regarding a possible return to the Estadi Olimpic. It would not be ideal for supporters in terms of location, but for the Catalans, it would mean more money compared to the Estadi Johan Cruyff.