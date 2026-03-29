Atletico Madrid add Inter defender to summer transfer shortlist

Atletico Madrid are set for another busy summer transfer window, with several areas of Diego Simeone’s squad needing to be addressed. One of those is left-back, which has been a position of concern for much of the season.

Matteo Ruggeri made a slow start to life at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano after joining from Atalanta, which led to David Hancko moving across to left-back on numerous occasions. He has been better in recent months, but with Javi Galan leaving in January to join Osasuna, another option will be needed for next season.

Carlos Romero has been linked with the move, but rather than shopping in Spain, Atleti could be prepared to go back to Italy in their bid for a new left-back. According to Tuttosport (via ED), Inter’s Carlos Augusto is on their radar for the summer transfer window.

Augusto has played regularly for Inter this season, but he is seen as the backup to Federico Dimarco, who is one of the best left-backs in Europe. He could look to become a starter elsewhere, and Atleti could be an ideal move for him, given that the position is up for debate going into the 2026-27 campaign.

Augusto would not occupy non-EU spot

Crucially for Atleti, Augusto would not occupy a non-EU spot, despite the fact that he has been capped four times by Brazil. He has an Italian passport, and this makes it much more likely for him to end up at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in the summer.

Augusto could be available for a reduced price in the summer, given that he would be into the final two years of his Inter deal. Critically, he has no desire to renew, which means that 2026 would be the best time for the Nerazzurri to cash in. It remains to be seen whether they do, and if so, if it is Atleti that he ends up at.