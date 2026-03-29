Arsenal star leaves international duty early due to knee problem

Spain have announced that Arsenal star Martin Zubimendi has been released from international duty early, due to a knee problem. The Gunners will be hoping that it does not develop into anything more serious, but it seems that the measure precautionary.

Zubimendi featured in Spain’s 3-0 win over Serbia on Friday, coming on for Rodri Hernandez in the second half. The Basque midfielder would have been keen to perform during this international break, as he tries to convince Luis de la Fuente that he deserves to anchor the Spain midfield at the World Cup ahead of the Manchester City man. Yet he will have no further opportunities to do so during this camp, with Spain due to face Egypt on Tuesday.

Spain release Martin Zubimendi due to knee issue

On Sunday, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) released the following statement, confirming that Zubimendi would be headed back to London.

Martin Zubimendi has withdrawn from the Spanish national team camp due to discomfort in his right knee. To avoid any risk and to protect the player’s health, he has been removed from the squad. Arsenal FC’s medical staff have been informed of the situation.

Question marks for de la Fuente

The battle for a starting spot between Zubimendi and Rodri represents one of a number of question marks over Spain’s starting line-up for the World Cup. Several senior players from the Euro 2024 triumph are either out of form or struggling with injuries. In defence, Robin Le Normand and Dani Carvajal were both left out of the squad this time round, while Mikel Merino and Fabian Ruiz are also struggling to be fully fit for the tournament due to injury.

Further forward, it looks as if Mikel Oyarzabal has made Alvaro Morata’s centre-forward spot his, but it is not yet clear whether Nico Williams will be fit, or who his replacement might be if he is not.