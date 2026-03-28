Real Madrid have started their preparations for the summer transfer window, and already, one signing is considered complete. Los Blancos officials will have the option to trigger multiple buy-back clauses in the off-season, and the first of those will be done as soon as July comes around.

The most notable of Real Madrid’s buy-back clauses is the one they have for Nico Paz. The 21-year-old has been a revelation for Como since his move in 2024, and although the decision was made for the clause not to be activated last summer, it almost certainly will in 2026.

As per Diario AS, Real Madrid have already decided to re-sign Paz. Once the window to trigger his buy-back clause opens, they intend to do so.

Real Madrid will only pay €9m

As part of the agreement with Como in 2024, Real Madrid retained three separate buy-back clauses. The first of those, valued at €8m, expired last summer, but the next one for €9m will be triggered this summer. For a player that 10 goals and six assists in the Serie A this season, it is a remarkable deal, especially as he is now a regular Argentina international.

The only way that Paz does not return to Real Madrid this summer is if he informs the club that he does not want to go back to the Bernabeu. However, it is expected that this will not happen, which is why club officials have already started making preparations for the La Fabrica graduate to re-sign.

It promises to be a big summer for Paz. He has many chances to be included in Argentina’s squad for the 2026 World Cup in North America, and once the tournament ends, he will be heading back to Real Madrid on a permanent basis. It will be interesting to see how he gets on back at the club, although his focus for now remains on Como.