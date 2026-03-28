Premier League midfielder opens door to Real Madrid move

Real Madrid are planning to sign a new midfielder this summer, and ahead of the transfer window opening, they have a number of targets lined up. Manchester City’s Rodri Hernandez is no longer one of them, but they are still looking at the Premier League market – and in particular, one player has stood out: Adam Wharton.

Real Madrid have been following Wharton for over a year, and he has impressed the club’s sporting department. Aged 22 and already an England international, he perfectly aligns with the transfer policy that Los Blancos have adopted in the last few years, so the signs are there for a move to be made.

And the chances of that happening have now gone up, with reports from England (via Diario AS) revealing that Wharton has asked to leave Crystal Palace this summer. He intends to join a Champions League club, and although he’s wanted by Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City, he could end up at the Bernabeu.

Crystal Palace set steep asking price

Despite Wharton’s desire to leave, Crystal Palace are making it clear that he will only do so on their terms. They have established a €100m asking price for the midfielder, which could put off the likes of Real Madrid.

At this stage, Real Madrid are unclear about who to target in the summer, but Wharton is one of the options on their shortlist. They consider him to be one of the most attractive options on the market, and although his asking price currently stands at €100m, the fact that he wants to leave is likely to mean that a reduced fee can be negotiated.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid move for Wharton in the summer, but his signing is one that would make a lot of sense. He will only continue to grow as a player, and the Bernabeu could be the ideal place for him to do that.