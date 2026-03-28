Thiago Pitarch has been one of the revelations of recent months, with the 18-year-old having established himself as a regular starter for Real Madrid. He’s a player on the rise, and soon, he will make the call on which nation to represent at international level.

Pitarch has represented Spain at youth level, but he also qualified for Morocco. The Atlas Lions are pushing for him to switch allegiance, as they hope for him to follow in the footsteps of Real Madrid teammate Brahim Diaz.

While Pitarch mulls over his decision, he has received encouragement to make the move to Morocco. As per Sport, goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has expressed his desire for the teenage midfielder to represent the Atlas Lions in the future.

“Let him know that we are always going to welcome him here with open arms. He has family here and also in Spain. He will do what he really feels. Every player who has a relationship with Morocco… they are welcome – and even more so if he is a Real Madrid player.”

Spain manager claims Pitarch has already rejected Morocco

Interestingly, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente spoke on the Pitarch situation earlier in the week, and he claimed that the Real Madrid star remains committed to a future with La Roja. He expressed his delight at the news, which has now been confirmed by the player himself on Saturday, as covered by Fabrizio Romano.

Morocco had been hoping to take advantage of the fact that Spain’s midfield is stacked in their bid to convince Pitarch, but as this moment, it has appeared to fail. The teenager has set his sights on a La Roja call-up in the near future, and while the 2026 World Cup will likely come too soon for him, there is sure to be chances in the years to come.