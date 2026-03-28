Barcelona plan to make multiple signings this summer, but these could be offset by significant departures. One of the planned additions is a new number nine, and in the event that one arrives, it’s taken for granted that either Robert Lewandowski or Ferran Torres will leave the Spotify Camp Nou.

For much of the season, it has appeared that Lewandowski would be the player to leave, given that his contract runs out in the summer. However, there are now plans for a renewal to be offered to the Polish striker, which in turn, has led to doubts regarding Torres’ continuity.

The Spain international sees his own deal expire in 2027, meaning that Barcelona will look to cash in this summer if they decide against offering an extension. In the event that he does leave, Atletico Madrid are mentioned as leading candidates to sign him, but a return to the Premier League could also be on the cards.

According to TEAMtalk, Torres has been offered to Manchester United, who are in the market for a new striker. Old Trafford officials have previously shown interest in the former Manchester City man, and now that he appears to be available, the time could come for them to make their move.

Torres move could impact Rashford negotiations

The report mentions that although a possible move for Torres to join Man United would be done separately, it could have an impact on Barcelona’s planned pursuit of Marcus Rashford. The Catalans are no longer planning to activate his buy clause, with their desire now for a second loan agreement to be reached.

Man United have no intention of agreeing to this right now, but if they were to secure a discount on a deal for Torres, they could be more partial to allowing Barcelona to re-sign Rashford on a temporary basis.