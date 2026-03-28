Earlier this month, the decision was made for the 2026 Finalissima, due to be played between Spain and Argentina, to be cancelled. The showpiece event had to be moved away from Qatar due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East, and an agreement on a new venue could not be reached, which led to its cancellation.

UEFA blamed the Argentinian Football Association for the Finalissima being cancelled, claiming that they rejected every venue option available. Now, CONMEBOL have waded into the matter, as they have chosen to point the finger at Spain.

As per Cadena SER, CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez has declared Argentina as winners of the 2026 Finalissima, claiming that Spain must forfeit due to “not turning up” for the fixture.

“Argentina are two-time champions of the Finalissima. Spain did not show up.”

RFEF chief issues response to Dominguez

Those statements from Dominguez came earlier in the week, and that has given enough time for the Spanish Football Federation to issue a response. Rafael Louzan, who heads up the RFEF, issued his take on the matter when speaking to Cadena SER.

“Well, that’s a joke, isn’t it? Just kidding. Let it be clear, let it be very clear that Spain has put everything so that this Finalissima could be played. We have not set any conditions. And, therefore, the interest that Spain had in playing it is clearly demonstrated. If the others have not had it, I do not know… I think we’re going to play it at some point. I want to understand, but if not, we’ll see you at the World Cup.”

The matter has certainly created some bad blood between Spain and Argentina, who will contest the Finalissima at some point. First, they could face off at this summer’s World Cup, given they are two of the favourites to achieve success in North America.