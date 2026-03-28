Bundesliga striker’s agent confirms Barcelona contacts

Barcelona are looking to sign a new striker in the summer, and in recent months, numerous targets have been identified. Julian Alvarez remains their priority, but if a big-money transfer is considered impossible due to their financial troubles, they may be forced to settle for a low-cost option.

Karl Etta Eyong was previously mentioned as a player that Barcelona were considering signing for a lower piece, but they have ended their interest after a poor run of form with Levante. Now, they are much more likely to go for Fisnik Asllani, who has been impressive for Hoffenheim this season.

Last year, it was reported that Barcelona had scouted Asllani, who has nine goals and six assists this season. Now, the 23-year-old’s agent Ayman Dahmani has confirmed (via MD) that talks have taken place between himself and representatives of the La Liga leaders.

“Barcelona’s interest in the player is valid at the moment, and there has been contact from the Catalan club.”

Asllani available for less than €30m

Despite this, Dahmani confirmed that Asllani would not be allowed to leave Hoffenheim unless his release clause is activated. It is unclear what the exact valuation is, although MD note that it is between €25m and €29m, which could make him a much more affordable option compared to someone like Alvarez.

There is no doubt that Asllani looks an excellent player, and he has been impressive in the Bundesliga this season. However, it would be a risk for him to be brought in to play an immediate starting role, given the significant step up he would be making with a move to Barcelona.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether Barcelona take their interest in Asllani further. That decision will be made in the coming weeks, as preparations continue to be made ahead of the summer transfer window opening in July.