On Friday, Barcelona received the unfortunate news that Raphinha suffered a new hamstring injury while playing for Brazil against France. The 28-year-old is confirmed to be out of action for five weeks, which is a major blow for the Catalans ahead of a huge run of fixtures over the next month.

It’s the third time this season that Raphinha has injured his right hamstring, after he suffered back-to-back blows in September and October respectively. On this occasion, it has happened away from Barcelona, which makes it much more difficult for head coach Hansi Flick and the club’s hierarchy to take.

Sport has revealed Barcelona’s reaction to the Raphinha injury news, and the primary feelings are anger and disbelief. They cannot believe that one of their star player was risked in a friendly thousands of miles away from home, especially with a crucial run of fixtures coming up over the next few weeks.

Flick, apoplectic with rage

Flick has taken the news particularly badly. He often relies on Raphinha as an attacking and pressing outlet, and when fit, he is one of the first names on the teamsheet. He is furious to have lost the winger for a significant period of time, especially considering it happened completely outwith his control.

A minor crumb of comfort for Barcelona is that they will receive a compensation package from FIFA for Raphinha’s injury, given that his absence is expected to exceed 28 days. But that won’t mean much right now, as Flick must come to terms with not having his starting left winger available for a crucial run of matches.

However, it does present an opportunity to Marcus Rashford, who was excellent during the last spell in which Raphinha was sidelined. The Manchester United loanee will need to step up, starting with next weekend’s trip to Atletico Madrid.