Barcelona make key move towards blockbuster summer signing

Barcelona are prioritising the signing of a new central defender this summer, and they are clea about their leading target: Alessandro Bastoni. Hansi Flick and Deco are in agreement regarding the Inter player, who will be targeted over the coming weeks and months.

Bastoni is seen as the ideal player to fix Barcelona’s issues in the centre of defence, which have been present since Inigo Martinez’s departure last summer. Work is being done behind the scenes to prepare the move that will be made for the Italy international, who has now taken a step closer to ending up at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Fabrizio Romano (via MD) has reported that Barcelona have opened talks with Bastoni’s representatives. The Catalans are keen to understand the contractual terms that the 26-year-old would demand, as they seek to reach an agreement on personal terms before starting negotiations with Inter.

The fact that Bastoni only has a contract until 2028 will give hope to Barcelona, as they seek to agree the best possible deal amid their ongoing financial troubles. It has previously been reported that Inter would consider offers above €50m, and anything in that region would be a major coup for the La Liga leaders.

Barcelona won’t speak to Inter until FFP situation is assessed

Even if an agreement on personal terms comes in the next few weeks, Barcelona do not intend to hold talks with Inter until they understand how much they can spend on signings. A return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule before the end of the season would allow more leeway when it comes to new arrivals, but as of now, they are not yet close to achieving this.

Bastoni would be a stellar signing for Barcelona, of that there is no doubt. It will be interesting to see whether a deal can be done with Inter, especially considering the constraints they are likely to be under going into the summer.