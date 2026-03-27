Osasuna Real Madrid

WATCH: Victor Munoz scores on debut as Spain add third goal at La Ceramica

Image via Teledeporte

Spain are heading for a comfortable victory in their first match of 2026, as they now lead 3-0 against Serbia in their international friendly match at La Ceramica. Luis de la Fuente’s side had been due to face Argentina in La Finalissima on this day, but despite the match was cancelled due to a venue failing to be agreed between all parties, they are still enjoying themselves on home soil.

Nevertheless, the match against Serbia has provided another test for Spain ahead of the 2026 World Cup, a tournament they will enter as one of the favourites, although it has been rather straightforward for the most part. They scored twice inside the opening 44 minutes to give themselves a buffer, with Mikel Oyarzabal continuing his spectacular form on the international stage with a brace.

Those goals allowed Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente to ring the changes for the second half, with the likes of Pedri, Lamine Yamal and Oyarzabal given a good rest. One of those to enter the fold was Victor Munoz, and on his debut appearance for La Roja, he has made a telling impression with the third goal of the evening.

Rodri Hernandez started the move, Dani Olmo slipped in Ferran Torres whose deft backheel allowed the Osasuna winger to finish was ease inside the penalty area. It was a typical Spain goal, and it created a moment that the 22-year-old will never forget – it also won’t go his chances of being on the plane this summer any harm.

Spain starting 2026 in fine style

It has been a positive evening for Spain, who have now gone two years since tasting defeat inside 90 minutes. They will hope to continue their form into next week’s home match against Egypt, which will be their last before a huge summer of action in North America.

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Tags Serbia Spain Victor Munoz

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