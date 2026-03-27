Spain are in action for the first time in 2026, as they are hosting Serbia in an international friendly match at La Ceramica. Luis de la Fuente’s side had been due to face Argentina in La Finalissima on this day, but after the match was cancelled due to a venue failing to be agreed between all parties, they had to scramble to arrange a new fixture.

Nevertheless, the match against Serbia will provide another test for Spain ahead of the 2026 World Cup, a tournament they will enter as one of the favourites. And so far, things are going well in Vila-Real, as they lead by a goal to nil at the half time interval.

The opening goal of the game was scored on 16 minutes, and it was done so by Real Sociedad’s Mikel Oyarzabal. The 28-year-old, who has been in unstoppable form on the international stage over the last 12 months, fired beyond Serbia goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic after being played in by Fermin Lopez.

It was a very well-worked goal by La Roja, with ex-Villarreal playmaker Alex Baena playing a big role in it. He delivered an excellent dummy back on his former stomping ground, and that gave Oyarzabal the space to rifle in the opener.

🌟 Se acaban los calificativos para describir a Oyarzabal cada vez que se pone la camiseta de la @SEFutbol. ¡Golazo del delantero para poner el 1-0 en el marcador! #SelecciónRTVE 🇪🇸🇷🇸 España-Serbia, EN DIRECTO en @la1_tve y https://t.co/hYDvxbaBOa pic.twitter.com/fQxIu2vC6a — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) March 27, 2026

Just before half time, Spain made it 2-0, and it was a second of the night for Oyarzabal. It was another Barcelona player with the assist, as Pau Cubarsi played an excellent ball into the path of his La Roja teammate, who turned on the ball before unleashing an unstoppable effort from just outside the penalty area.

Que golazo de Oyarzabal y que pase de Cubarsi, el Golden Boy pic.twitter.com/2o8wJ4Qkwl — 10 (@Alexaxfcb) March 27, 2026

Spain on course for yet another victory

It has been two years since Spain has lost a match inside 90 minutes, with that being a friendly defeat against Colombia. They are on course to extend that streak here, with there looking like little way back for Serbia in the second half.