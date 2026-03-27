The signing of a new midfielder is one of the main priorities for Real Madrid during the upcoming summer transfer window. Numerous targets have already been considered by the club’s sporting department, who have been tasked with finally filling to voids left by Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

A pivot option is wanted, given that Nico Paz will be returning to the club as an attack-minded player. The likes of Vitinha, Adam Wharton and Kees Smit have all been considered by Real Madrid, and the same goes for 2024 Ballon d’Or winner Rodri Hernandez.

Real Madrid have long kept tabs on Rodri, and 2026 could be the time they move to bring him to the Bernabeu. The Manchester City and Spain star would welcome the move, although the same eagerness is not shared within Valdebebas as Diario AS have reported that he is not a target for the summer.

Real Madrid appreciate Rodri, and the two parties have rebuilt an amicable relationship after it was soured amid the Ballon d’Or controversy in 2024. But this will not lead into a move being made, as Los Blancos are considering other options in their bid to sign a new defensive midfielder.

Who will Real Madrid go for?

It’s a big call for Real Madrid to forego the possible signing of Rodri, given that he has widely been considered to be one of the best midfielders on the planet in recent years. He could come cheap too, given that he has not yet committed to signing a new Man City contract – his current deal ends in 2027.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see who Real Madrid opt for. The likes of Vitinha and Smit are expected to feature heavily in their thinking, although their number one target will not become clear until closer to the summer transfer window opening in July.