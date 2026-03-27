Journalist confirms Real Madrid desire to sign Barcelona superstar

This summer’s transfer window promises to be a very one for Real Madrid, who intend to address numerous areas of Alvaro Arbeloa’s squad. One of those is midfield, where they have been vulnerable ever since Toni Kroos retired from football at the end of the 2023-24 season.

A number of targets have been identified over the last few months, including Rodri Hernandez, Vitinha and Kees Smit. However, there is one that stands above the rest, although Real Madrid officials are aware that a deal is virtually impossible.

Speaking to Radio Marca, journalist Roberto Gomez has confirmed previous reports that Real Madrid’s great desire for midfield is Pedri. Florentino Perez is a big fan of the Barcelona superstar, although he is aware that the Catalans have absolutely no desire to sell their number 8.

“The player who Real Madrid and its president would like to sign is a midfielder… and his name is Pedri. But one thing is what you like and another is what you can do, because he won’t be able to sign.”

Perez wants repeat of Luis Figo saga

Back in July 2000, Real Madrid and Perez shocked the world by bringing in Luis Figo from Barcelona, in what remains one of the most controversial transfers of all time. 26 years on, they would love to repeat the trick with Pedri, although there is much less chance of a deal being done on this occasion, given that the 23-year-old is protected by a €1bn release clause in his contract.

It is no surprise that Real Madrid would love to sign Pedri – in fact, the vast majority of clubs across the world would love to secure his services. But Barcelona have him, and they are clear that no offers will be entertained, meaning that the only way to get him out of the Spotify Camp Nou would be to pay €1bn.