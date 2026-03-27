The FIFA virus has not been kind to Barcelona in recent years, and in the first international break of 2026, they have been struck again. Raphinha is the latest player to be affected, as he picked up an injury during Brazil’s international friendly defeat to France on Thursday.

Brazil confirmed that Raphinha would undergo medical tests after being forced off against France, which left Barcelona on tenterhooks as they awaited an outcome. It has now come, and unfortunately for the Catalans, it is not good news.

Barcelona have confirmed in an official medical report that Raphinha “has a right hamstring injury”, for which he will miss the next five weeks of action. It must be remembered that he already injured the same area twice earlier in the season, which led to him missing almost two months.

All the matches Raphinha will miss

It is terrible news for Barcelona to be without Raphinha for the next five weeks, as it means he will miss up to nine matches. La Liga fixtures against Atletico Madrid, Espanyol, Celta Vigo Getafe and Osasuna will pass him by, while he will also miss both legs of the Champions League quarter-final tie against Atleti – in the event that the Catalans progress to the semi-finals, he would also miss that, too.

Barcelona have circled the El Clasico showdown in early May as the match in which they hope Raphinha will make his return. If that is his comeback date, it would mean a maximum of four matches that he would play before the 2026 World Cup, those being in La Liga against Real Madrid, Real Betis and Valencia, as well as a prospective Champions League final at the end of May.

A small crumb of comfort for Barcelona is that they will receive a compensation package from FIFA for Raphinha’s injury, given that it exceeds four weeks. But that won’t mean anything right now, as Hansi Flick must come to terms with not having his starting left winger available for a crucial run of matches.