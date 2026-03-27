Decision made: Midfielder to leave Real Madrid this summer

Real Madrid will be busy during the upcoming summer transfer window, both in terms of signings and exits. In regards to the latter, two players are already all-but confirmed to be leaving, with those being David Alaba and Dani Ceballos.

The former will not have his contract renewed before it expires in June, while Marca have reported that Ceballos also has no future at the Bernabeu. He is keen to move on when the summer transfer window opens, and Real Madrid are happy to let him go – as long as they receive an acceptable offer.

Ceballos, who has been injured since February, does not have a place in Real Madrid’s future plans. The emergence of Thiago Pitarch has seen his prominence drop further, and with a new midfielder set to be signed in the summer, he would be surplus to requirements for the 2026-27 season.

Ceballos has clear preference for his next club

Ceballos has already started thinking about his summer plans, and according to Marca’s report, he has a clear preference for his next club: Real Betis. He is dreaming of a return to his boyhood club, whom he has come close to re-joining on multiple occasions in the last few years.

However, a return to Betis won’t be straightforward. Los Verdiblancos are unlikely to have much margin for the move, and a lot will depend on whether Real Madrid’s terms are deemed acceptable by sporting director Manu Fajardo and co.

For now, Ceballos’ immediate focus is making a return to action with Real Madrid. He hopes to end his Bernabeu spell on a high before moving on in the summer, and at that point, his next destination will become more clear. Betis will certainly be in the mix, but they won’t be the only ones, with clubs in La Liga and the Premier League also keeping tabs on his situation.